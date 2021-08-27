MonaCoin Hits Market Cap of $103.83 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $103.83 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,266.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.61 or 0.06714032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.44 or 0.01297878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.00361355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00128855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.16 or 0.00646744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00332210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00309192 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

