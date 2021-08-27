Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $57.86 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,660,084 shares of company stock valued at $186,096,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

