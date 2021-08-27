Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.