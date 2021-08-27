Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $7,182,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 21.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $370.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.91. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

