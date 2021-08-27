Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after buying an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,369,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,037. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

