Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MCO traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.33. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

