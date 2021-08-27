Morgan Stanley Acquires 147,723 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,723 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,354,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 281,001 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

