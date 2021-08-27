Morgan Stanley Buys 1,273,217 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 121.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

