Morgan Stanley Buys 21,845 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $45.70 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42.

