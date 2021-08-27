Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,892 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after buying an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.67. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

