Morgan Stanley Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 206,251 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Provident Financial Services worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFS opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.