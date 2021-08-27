Morgan Stanley Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALEX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

