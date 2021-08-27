Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at $20,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229,226 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 307.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 154,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 119,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

BXS opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

BXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

