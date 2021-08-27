Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a C$900.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $585.89.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $701.16 on Monday. Tesla has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.19, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

