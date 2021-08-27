Morgan Stanley Sells 12,522 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

MAN opened at $120.70 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

