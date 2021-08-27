Morgan Stanley Sells 154,098 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of OPKO Health worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $7,080,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 793,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

