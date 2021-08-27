Morgan Stanley Sells 206,251 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 206,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Provident Financial Services worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $21.71 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

