Motco Has $246,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Motco increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,547 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. 3,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,847. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

