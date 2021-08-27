Motco Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2,277.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,280 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,921. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.04. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.