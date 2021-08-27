Motco Has $429,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Motco boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 185.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.98. 262,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,762,651. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.43.

