Motco Sells 183 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Motco reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,510,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.18. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,378. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

