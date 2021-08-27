Motco Sells 255 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Motco lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,352,000 after buying an additional 37,555 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,904 shares of company stock worth $2,011,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.97. 2,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.35. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

