Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 396 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Citrix Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,276 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,677 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.01. 11,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,643. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

