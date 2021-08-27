Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Anthem by 12.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 209.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,149 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.60. 7,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

