Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $417.65. 62,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,783. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

