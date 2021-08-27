Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.19. 15,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,472. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $287.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

