Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,383 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,396. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

