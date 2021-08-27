Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.84. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

