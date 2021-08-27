Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,888,000 after acquiring an additional 264,275 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $6.61 on Friday, reaching $559.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.58. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.52.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

