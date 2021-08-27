Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Movado Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.900 EPS.

Movado Group stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,329.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.