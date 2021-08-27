Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MOV traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.76. 315,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,787. The company has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.98. Movado Group has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

