My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 16.6% This Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00010063 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $33.98 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00130711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00152407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.31 or 0.99463081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.00995293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.96 or 0.06548599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

