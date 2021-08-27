Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Up 702.0% in August

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a growth of 702.0% from the July 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MYCOF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 1,645,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36. Mydecine Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.54.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
