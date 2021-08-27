Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Up 702.0% in August

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a growth of 702.0% from the July 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYCOF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 1,645,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36. Mydecine Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.