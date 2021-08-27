Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 132,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $829.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,855. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

