MyWish Market Capitalization Reaches $2.53 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $288.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.97 or 0.00764934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00100026 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

