National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $106.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

