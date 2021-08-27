National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$103.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.85.

NTIOF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

