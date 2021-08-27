National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$106.00 at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.568 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.