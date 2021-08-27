National Bankshares Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$158.34.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting C$147.29. 800,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,058. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$96.42 and a 1-year high of C$152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

