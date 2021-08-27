National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

National Vision stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. 621,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. National Vision has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

