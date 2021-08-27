National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.
National Vision stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. 621,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. National Vision has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $58.28.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
