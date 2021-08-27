Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,556. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.85. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Navios Maritime Acquisition worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

