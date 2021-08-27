Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IPGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $169.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $154.08 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

