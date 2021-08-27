Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,093,000 after acquiring an additional 88,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 129,579 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,107. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,817 shares of company stock worth $644,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.