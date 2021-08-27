NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Raised to $50.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.67. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

