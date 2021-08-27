Nerve Finance Price Hits $2.88 on Top Exchanges (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00005958 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $132.93 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00768471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

