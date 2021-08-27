NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair raised NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

