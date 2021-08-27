NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

