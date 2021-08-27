NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NBSE opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

