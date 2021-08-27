New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 37,482 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $23,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

