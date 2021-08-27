New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 39,046 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $25,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

IP stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

